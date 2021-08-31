Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

55,454 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Sierra 4WD/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ LOW KMS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

55,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8068978
  • Stock #: AE0410A
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF4KZ357612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,454 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC 1500 Sierra 4WD 5.3L V8. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks Windows. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Tow Package.Trailer Brake Controller. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-XXXX

306-634-3661

