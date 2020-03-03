Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ WIFI/ TOW PKG/NAV/ LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ WIFI/ TOW PKG/NAV/ LOW KMS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 4811694
  2. 4811694
  3. 4811694
  4. 4811694
  5. 4811694
  6. 4811694
  7. 4811694
  8. 4811694
  9. 4811694
  10. 4811694
  11. 4811694
  12. 4811694
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,867KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811694
  • Stock #: Z2517
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX8KL285334
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Blind-Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Dual-Climate Control. Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Navigation. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Teen Driver Feature. WIFi. Tow Package. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 90,784 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,371 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 20,402 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Send A Message