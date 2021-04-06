2019 GMC Terrain

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 4 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6833450

6833450 Stock #: Z2626

Z2626 VIN: 3GKALVEXXKL187398

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z2626

Mileage 49,431 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.