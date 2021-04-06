Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

49,431 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ BLIND SPOT MONITORING

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ BLIND SPOT MONITORING

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,431KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6833450
  • Stock #: Z2626
  • VIN: 3GKALVEXXKL187398

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z2626
  • Mileage 49,431 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Terrain SLT AWD. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay. Back-Up Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

