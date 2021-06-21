Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

23,167 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North 4WD/ HEATED SEATS/ LOW KMS/ TOW PKG/ REMOTE START

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North 4WD/ HEATED SEATS/ LOW KMS/ TOW PKG/ REMOTE START

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,167KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7467363
  Stock #: AD2860A
  VIN: 1C4PJMCX2KD146424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,167 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Liftgate. Power Seats. Remote Start. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

