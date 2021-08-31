Menu
2019 RAM 1500

39,289 KM

Details Description Features

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Rebel 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

39,289KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8053444
  • Stock #: Z2729
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN920821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram Rebel 4WD 5.7L HEMI. Accident-Free. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Dual Climate Control. Rear Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Leather Seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

