Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac XT4

18,497 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport/ HEATED LEATHER/ REMOTE START/ HEATED WHEEL/ WIFI

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport/ HEATED LEATHER/ REMOTE START/ HEATED WHEEL/ WIFI

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7467366
  2. 7467366
  3. 7467366
  4. 7467366
  5. 7467366
  6. 7467366
  7. 7467366
  8. 7467366
  9. 7467366
  10. 7467366
  11. 7467366
  12. 7467366
  13. 7467366
  14. 7467366
  15. 7467366
  16. 7467366
  17. 7467366
  18. 7467366
  19. 7467366
  20. 7467366
  21. 7467366
  22. 7467366
  23. 7467366
  24. 7467366
  25. 7467366
  26. 7467366
  27. 7467366
  28. 7467366
Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,497KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7467366
  • Stock #: Z2674
  • VIN: 1GYFZFR40LF086642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Dual Climat Control. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Leather Seats.Keyless Entry. Heated Steering Wheel. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. WIFI. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 90,743 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 47,154 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 125,723 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory