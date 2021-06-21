2020 Cadillac XT4

$43,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 4 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7467366

7467366 Stock #: Z2674

Z2674 VIN: 1GYFZFR40LF086642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 18,497 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.