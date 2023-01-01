Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-350

56,716 KM

Details Features

$102,921

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$102,921

+ taxes & licensing

AMP

306-634-7231

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-350

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

Platinum

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

  1. 1690228226
  2. 1690228219
  3. 1690228208
  4. 1690228232
  5. 1690228231
  6. 1690228214
  7. 1690228224
  8. 1690228236
  9. 1690228242
  10. 1690228234
  11. 1690228248
  12. 1690228248
  13. 1690228248
  14. 1690228265
  15. 1690228264
  16. 1690228267
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$102,921

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,716KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219611
  • Stock #: 2550
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3NEE72682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AMP

2022 Ford F-350 Plat...
 56,716 KM
$102,921 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 70,525 KM
$39,921 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Lariat
 181,223 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email AMP

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AMP

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-7231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory