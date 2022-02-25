$26,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT 4x4 Diesel Cruise Control
209,708KM
Used
- Stock #: 2922B
- VIN: 3D7KS28A48G181354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Come in to Indian Head Chrysler and get a great deal on this 2008 Dodge 2500 SLT 4x4! This great truck comes complete with cruise control, power locks, power windows, CD player and many more features. Book a test drive today!
