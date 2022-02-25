Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

209,708 KM

Details Description

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4x4 Diesel Cruise Control

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4x4 Diesel Cruise Control

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

209,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452194
  • Stock #: 2922B
  • VIN: 3D7KS28A48G181354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2922B
  • Mileage 209,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in to Indian Head Chrysler and get a great deal on this 2008 Dodge 2500 SLT 4x4! This great truck comes complete with cruise control, power locks, power windows, CD player and many more features. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

