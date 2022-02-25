2008 Dodge Ram 2500

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 7 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8452194

8452194 Stock #: 2922B

2922B VIN: 3D7KS28A48G181354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2922B

Mileage 209,708 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.