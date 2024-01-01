$12,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-1
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-1
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$12,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GKFLVEK2C6177075
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10224B
- Mileage 193,257 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2019 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 145,213 KM $21,598 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 200,596 KM $17,862 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 49,299 KM $36,897 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
Call Dealer
306-695-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,987
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
306-695-2254
2012 GMC Terrain