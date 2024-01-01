Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Terrain

193,257 KM

Details Features

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

Contact Seller

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLVEK2C6177075

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10224B
  • Mileage 193,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Indian Head, SK
2019 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 145,213 KM $21,598 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Indian Head, SK
2016 Dodge Durango Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 200,596 KM $17,862 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Indian Head, SK
2022 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 49,299 KM $36,897 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain