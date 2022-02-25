2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$23,980 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8299050

8299050 Stock #: 11022A

11022A VIN: 1C4RJFBG5CC106321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11022A

Mileage 157,583 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.