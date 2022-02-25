Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

207,226 KM

Details Description

$21,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4x4 Engine Block Heater Tow Group

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4x4 Engine Block Heater Tow Group

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 8452167
  2. 8452167
  3. 8452167
  4. 8452167
  5. 8452167
  6. 8452167
  7. 8452167
  8. 8452167
  9. 8452167
  10. 8452167
  11. 8452167
  12. 8452167
  13. 8452167
  14. 8452167
  15. 8452167
  16. 8452167
  17. 8452167
  18. 8452167
  19. 8452167
  20. 8452167
  21. 8452167
  22. 8452167
  23. 8452167
  24. 8452167
  25. 8452167
  26. 8452167
  27. 8452167
  28. 8452167
  29. 8452167
  30. 8452167
  31. 8452167
  32. 8452167
  33. 8452167
  34. 8452167
  35. 8452167
  36. 8452167
  37. 8452167
  38. 8452167
  39. 8452167
  40. 8452167
  41. 8452167
Contact Seller

$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

207,226KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452167
  • Stock #: 11822A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG2DL585734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't wait to book a test drive for this 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4 because it is sure to sell quickly! This Billet Metallic Jeep comes ready to drive away with Trailer Tow Group, engine block heater, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, fog lamps, 6 speakers, power locks and loads more features. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to our friendly sales team because we would love to earn your business!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler

2014 Ford Edge 4dr S...
 159,418 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 76,991 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 157,583 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory