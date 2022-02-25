2014 Ford Edge

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 4 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8299059

8299059 Stock #: 4622B

4622B VIN: 2FMDK4AK8EBA63397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4622B

Mileage 159,418 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.