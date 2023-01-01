Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

146,003 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 10610508
  2. 10610508
  3. 10610508
  4. 10610508
  5. 10610508
  6. 10610508
  7. 10610508
  8. 10610508
  9. 10610508
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610508
  • Stock #: 17623A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT1ES105173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 17623A
  • Mileage 146,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 118,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 2500 Larami...
 99,945 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 178,900 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory