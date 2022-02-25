$14,450+ tax & licensing
$14,450
+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST 4x4 Back-up Camera Bluetooth
Location
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
264,897KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452113
- Stock #: 22821B
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG5ES459540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,897 KM
Vehicle Description
This 201 Ram 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4 would look amazing in your driveway! This Black Clear Coat truck comes complete with Bluetooth streaming, ParkView rear back-up camera, Class IV Receiver Hitch, 6 speakers, fog lamps, spray-in bedliner and loads more features. Book a test drive today!
