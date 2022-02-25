Menu
2014 RAM 1500

264,897 KM

Details Description

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
ST 4x4 Back-up Camera Bluetooth

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

264,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452113
  • Stock #: 22821B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG5ES459540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,897 KM

Vehicle Description

This 201 Ram 1500 ST Quad Cab 4x4 would look amazing in your driveway! This Black Clear Coat truck comes complete with Bluetooth streaming, ParkView rear back-up camera, Class IV Receiver Hitch, 6 speakers, fog lamps, spray-in bedliner and loads more features. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

