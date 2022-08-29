2015 Chevrolet Colorado

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 1 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9185341

9185341 Stock #: 29222M

29222M VIN: 1GCGTBE30F1176084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,176 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.