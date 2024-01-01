$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,915KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCCAB0FN531074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 11624B
- Mileage 128,915 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 128,915 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Remote Start 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 176,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
Call Dealer
306-695-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
306-695-2254
2015 Chrysler 200