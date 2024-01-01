Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

128,915 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,915KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAB0FN531074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 11624B
  • Mileage 128,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Indian Head, SK
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 128,915 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Remote Start for sale in Indian Head, SK
2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Remote Start 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Indian Head, SK
2020 RAM 2500 Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 176,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200