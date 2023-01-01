$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
33,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 4283A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCB7FT692142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
