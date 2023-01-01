Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

33,608 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

SXT

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

33,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9972647
  Stock #: 4283A
  VIN: 3C4PDCCB7FT692142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4283A
  • Mileage 33,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

