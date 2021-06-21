Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

124,828 KM

Details Description

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

North 4x4 Back-up Camera

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

124,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7433369
  • Stock #: 15821A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS3FW624123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Book a test drive for this 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 and fall in love. This Bright White Jeep comes complete with heated steering wheel, remote start system, rear back-up camera, cruise control, keyless entry, remote USB port and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

