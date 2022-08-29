Menu
2015 RAM 1500

139,006 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Remote Start Heated Seats

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Remote Start Heated Seats

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9185413
  • Stock #: 27522B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM6FS771324

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,006 KM

Vehicle Description

From 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine to rear back-up camera, this 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 has it all. This Granite Crystal Metallic truck also comes ready to head to its next adventure with Class IV receiver hitch receiver, heated front seats, fog lamps, remote start system, trailer brake control, spray-in bedliner, power windows, and so much more. We can't wait to see you come in for a test drive!

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

