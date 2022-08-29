$29,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Remote Start Heated Seats
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
$29,995
- Stock #: 27522B
- VIN: 1C6RR7GM6FS771324
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,006 KM
Vehicle Description
From 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine to rear back-up camera, this 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 has it all. This Granite Crystal Metallic truck also comes ready to head to its next adventure with Class IV receiver hitch receiver, heated front seats, fog lamps, remote start system, trailer brake control, spray-in bedliner, power windows, and so much more. We can't wait to see you come in for a test drive!
