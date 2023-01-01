2015 RAM 1500

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 4 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9957404

9957404 Stock #: 36722A

36722A VIN: 1C6RR7UT9FS771426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,481 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 Dual Air Controls GPS System 8 speed automatic

