$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2015 RAM 1500
Crew Cab Sport, Leather, Sunroof, Sport Hood
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
156,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9957404
- Stock #: 36722A
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT9FS771426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Crew Cab, Sport Hood, Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Trailer Brake, Hitch, Sunroof
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Windows
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
