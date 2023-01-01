Menu
2015 RAM 1500

156,481 KM

$29,995

Crew Cab Sport, Leather, Sunroof, Sport Hood

Location

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

156,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957404
  • Stock #: 36722A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT9FS771426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Crew Cab, Sport Hood, Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Trailer Brake, Hitch, Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

