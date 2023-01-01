Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

113,055 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX+

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX+

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 9880073
  2. 9880073
  3. 9880073
  4. 9880073
  5. 9880073
  6. 9880073
  7. 9880073
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9880073
  • Stock #: 7923B
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA53GG063155

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7923B
  • Mileage 113,055 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Kia Sorento is a midsize crossover SUV that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. It has a sleek and modern design that is both stylish and functional. The exterior features a bold front grille, sculpted lines, and a sleek profile that give it a sporty and dynamic look.

Under the hood, the 2016 Sorento is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and efficient shifting. The Sorento also offers a more powerful 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the 2016 Sorento offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers. The interior is well-appointed with high-quality materials and advanced features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system.

Safety features on the 2016 Sorento include anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Higher trims add features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning.

Overall, the 2016 Kia Sorento is a capable and well-rounded SUV that offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and features. Whether you're commuting to work or taking a road trip with the family, the Sorento is a versatile and reliable vehicle that can handle any challenge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 104,687 KM
$30,498 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SPORT
 137,883 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex limited
 216,303 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory