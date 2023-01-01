$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-695-2254
2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L SX+
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
- Stock #: 7923B
- VIN: 5XYPKDA53GG063155
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 113,055 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Kia Sorento is a midsize crossover SUV that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. It has a sleek and modern design that is both stylish and functional. The exterior features a bold front grille, sculpted lines, and a sleek profile that give it a sporty and dynamic look.
Under the hood, the 2016 Sorento is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and efficient shifting. The Sorento also offers a more powerful 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque.
Inside, the 2016 Sorento offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is designed to accommodate up to seven passengers. The interior is well-appointed with high-quality materials and advanced features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system.
Safety features on the 2016 Sorento include anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. Higher trims add features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning.
Overall, the 2016 Kia Sorento is a capable and well-rounded SUV that offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and features. Whether you're commuting to work or taking a road trip with the family, the Sorento is a versatile and reliable vehicle that can handle any challenge.
