2016 RAM 1500

133,184 KM

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 HEMI Sunroof Nav

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 HEMI Sunroof Nav

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

133,184KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8452155
  Stock #: 13321B
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT0GS246496

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 133,184 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is ready take you on your next adventure. This Bright Silver Metallic truck comes complete with heated/vented leather seats, GPS navigation, power sunroof, 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, rear back-up camera and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

