2016 RAM 1500
Sport 4x4 HEMI Sunroof Nav
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
$35,980
- Listing ID: 8452155
- Stock #: 13321B
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT0GS246496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,184 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is ready take you on your next adventure. This Bright Silver Metallic truck comes complete with heated/vented leather seats, GPS navigation, power sunroof, 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, rear back-up camera and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
