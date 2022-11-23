Menu
2016 RAM 1500

233,330 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

233,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9428517
  • Stock #: 13722N
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT0GS184804

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 13722N
  • Mileage 233,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

