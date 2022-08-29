$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-695-2254
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
LX Stow n Go Bluetooth
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9185422
- Stock #: 24722B
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG5HR726435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24722B
- Mileage 100,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't wait to come in to test drive this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX because it is sure to sell quickly! This Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Pacifica comes complete with Bluetooth streaming, sunscreen glass, power windows, cruise control, Stow 'n Go bucket seats (second row), Third-row 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat and so much more. See you soon!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
