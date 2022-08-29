Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

100,466 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LX Stow n Go Bluetooth

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LX Stow n Go Bluetooth

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9185422
  • Stock #: 24722B
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG5HR726435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't wait to come in to test drive this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX because it is sure to sell quickly! This Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Pacifica comes complete with Bluetooth streaming, sunscreen glass, power windows, cruise control, Stow 'n Go bucket seats (second row), Third-row 60/40 split Stow 'n Go bench seat and so much more. See you soon!

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-XXXX

306-695-2254

