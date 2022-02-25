Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

68,108 KM

Details

$40,976

+ tax & licensing
$40,976

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$40,976

+ taxes & licensing

68,108KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
