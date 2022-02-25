$40,976+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
68,108KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452116
- Stock #: 4722A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC1HG487495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4722A
- Mileage 68,108 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0