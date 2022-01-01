+ taxes & licensing
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
This 2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 will have no problem finding its new owner! This Granite Crystal Metallic Jeep comes ready to drive away with power liftgate, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, GPS navigation, leather-faced bucket seats, remote start system, cruise control, Bluetooth streaming, Beats Audio premium sound system and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!
