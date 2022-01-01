Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

58,964 KM

Details Description

$28,989

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Trailhawk 4x4 Leather Nav

Location

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

58,964KM
Used
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB4HT656934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,964 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 will have no problem finding its new owner! This Granite Crystal Metallic Jeep comes ready to drive away with power liftgate, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, GPS navigation, leather-faced bucket seats, remote start system, cruise control, Bluetooth streaming, Beats Audio premium sound system and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!

