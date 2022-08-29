Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

119,642 KM

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Limited

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

119,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9324559
  • Stock #: 0823A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXHC964830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0823A
  • Mileage 119,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a test drive in this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 and fall in love. This Billet Metallic Jeep is ready to hit the road with leather-faced seats, Trailer Tow Group IV, cruise control, premium fog lamps, power liftgate, rear back-up camera, 6 speakers dual-pane panoramic sunroof and loads more features. Book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

