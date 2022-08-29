$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
- Listing ID: 9324559
- Stock #: 0823A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBGXHC964830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 0823A
- Mileage 119,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Take a test drive in this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 and fall in love. This Billet Metallic Jeep is ready to hit the road with leather-faced seats, Trailer Tow Group IV, cruise control, premium fog lamps, power liftgate, rear back-up camera, 6 speakers dual-pane panoramic sunroof and loads more features. Book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
