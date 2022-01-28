Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

135,730 KM

Details Description

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Nav Remote Start

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Nav Remote Start

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

135,730KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261517
  • Stock #: 16621C
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL594893

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16621C
  • Mileage 135,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a test drive and fall in love with this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4! This Bright White Jeep comes complete with remote start system, power locks, GPS navigation, Freedom Top hardtop, Bluetooth, deep tint sunscreen windows and loads more awesome features. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

