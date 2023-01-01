$46,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 6 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10544811

10544811 Stock #: 5223A

5223A VIN: 1C6RR7VTXHS719207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,680 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.