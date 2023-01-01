$46,995+ tax & licensing
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10544811
- Stock #: 5223A
- VIN: 1C6RR7VTXHS719207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $6100 from its regular price of $46995. Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Indian Head.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,016 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7VTXHS719207.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.indianheadchrysler.com/finance/
At Indian Head Chrysler, we treat our customers like family. That is why we have some of the highest reviews in Saskatchewan for a new car dealership! There are so many reasons to buy from Indian Head Chrysler! Every used vehicle we sell comes with a limited lifetime warranty on covered components, as long as you keep up to date on all of your recommended maintenance. Also, every retail vehicle purchase gives you the chance to win $30,000 cash. Whether you are from Weyburn, Regina, Yorkton, Estevan, or right in Indian Head, every vehicle purchase also comes with Buy One Get One oil changes for your first four services.
We are conveniently located at 501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, Saskatchewan, S0G 2K0. Only 35 minutes east of Regina just off Highway 1. You can call us at 888-599-3794. See you soon!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Indian Head. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0