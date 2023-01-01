Menu
2017 RAM 1500

79,680 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

79,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544811
  • Stock #: 5223A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VTXHS719207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $6100 from its regular price of $46995. Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Indian Head.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,016 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7VTXHS719207.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.indianheadchrysler.com/finance/




At Indian Head Chrysler, we treat our customers like family. That is why we have some of the highest reviews in Saskatchewan for a new car dealership! There are so many reasons to buy from Indian Head Chrysler! Every used vehicle we sell comes with a limited lifetime warranty on covered components, as long as you keep up to date on all of your recommended maintenance. Also, every retail vehicle purchase gives you the chance to win $30,000 cash. Whether you are from Weyburn, Regina, Yorkton, Estevan, or right in Indian Head, every vehicle purchase also comes with Buy One Get One oil changes for your first four services.



We are conveniently located at 501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, Saskatchewan, S0G 2K0. Only 35 minutes east of Regina just off Highway 1. You can call us at 888-599-3794. See you soon!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Indian Head. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

