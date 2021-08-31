+ taxes & licensing
306-695-2254
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
Take a test drive in this 2017 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 and fall in love! This Pearl White truck comes complete with 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine, heated/vented leather seats, power sunroof, rear back-up camera, remote start system, power locks, cruise control and many other great features. Book a test drive today!
