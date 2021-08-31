Menu
2017 RAM 1500

119,626 KM

Details Description

$42,875

+ tax & licensing
$42,875

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 EcoDiesel Sunroof

2017 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 EcoDiesel Sunroof

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$42,875

+ taxes & licensing

119,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7837095
  • Stock #: 0122A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM9HS591547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a test drive in this 2017 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 and fall in love! This Pearl White truck comes complete with 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine, heated/vented leather seats, power sunroof, rear back-up camera, remote start system, power locks, cruise control and many other great features. Book a test drive today!

