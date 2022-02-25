$43,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-695-2254
2017 RAM 1500
Copperhead Sport 4x4 Nav HEMI Sunroof
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8452119
- Stock #: 5522A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS684774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,098 KM
Vehicle Description
From power sunroof to rear back-up camera, this 2017 Ram 5100 Copperhead Sport Crew Cab 4x4 has everything you need. This Copperhead Pearl truck is ready to drive away with 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, heated front seats, GPS navigation, power locks, Class IV hitch receiver, remote start system, 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and loads more features Book a test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.