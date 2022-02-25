Menu
2017 RAM 1500

65,098 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Copperhead Sport 4x4 Nav HEMI Sunroof

2017 RAM 1500

Copperhead Sport 4x4 Nav HEMI Sunroof

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,098KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8452119
  Stock #: 5522A
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS684774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,098 KM

Vehicle Description

From power sunroof to rear back-up camera, this 2017 Ram 5100 Copperhead Sport Crew Cab 4x4 has everything you need. This Copperhead Pearl truck is ready to drive away with 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, heated front seats, GPS navigation, power locks, Class IV hitch receiver, remote start system, 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and loads more features Book a test drive today!

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

