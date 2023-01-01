Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus 4x4 | Sunroof | Leather

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus 4x4 | Sunroof | Leather

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716278
  • Stock #: 4279A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX8JD500396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your friends and family will be jealous of this 2018 Jeep Cherokee L Plus 4x4. This Billet Metallic Jeep comes ready to hit the road with Trailer Tow Group (Class III hitch receiver), CommandView dual-pane sunroof, power liftgate, cruise control, rear back-up camera, Nappa leather-faced seats and more. Book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

