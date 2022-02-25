$29,780+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,780
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2018 Nissan Murano
2018 Nissan Murano
SL AWD Remote Start Nav
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$29,780
+ taxes & licensing
110,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452122
- Stock #: 0322A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN189457
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't wait to book a test drive for this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD because it is sure to sell quickly. It comes complete with remote start system, GPS navigation, Bluetooth streaming, cruise control, heated steering wheel, lots of storage and much more. Book a test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0