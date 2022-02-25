Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

110,142 KM

Details Description

$29,780

+ tax & licensing
$29,780

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Remote Start Nav

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Remote Start Nav

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$29,780

+ taxes & licensing

110,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452122
  • Stock #: 0322A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN189457

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't wait to book a test drive for this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD because it is sure to sell quickly. It comes complete with remote start system, GPS navigation, Bluetooth streaming, cruise control, heated steering wheel, lots of storage and much more. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

