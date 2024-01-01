$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST 1500 EXPRESS
2018 RAM 1500
ST 1500 EXPRESS
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
234,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT1JS262894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $27995. We've marked it down to $16995. You save $11000. This 2018 Ram 1500 is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Indian Head.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 234,040 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT1JS262894.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.indianheadchrysler.com/finance/
At Indian Head Chrysler, we treat our customers like family. That is why we have some of the highest reviews in Saskatchewan for a new car dealership! There are so many reasons to buy from Indian Head Chrysler! Every used vehicle we sell comes with a limited lifetime warranty on covered components, as long as you keep up to date on all of your recommended maintenance. Also, every retail vehicle purchase gives you the chance to win $30,000 cash. Whether you are from Weyburn, Regina, Yorkton, Estevan, or right in Indian Head, every vehicle purchase also comes with Buy One Get One oil changes for your first four services.
We are conveniently located at 501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, Saskatchewan, S0G 2K0. Only 35 minutes east of Regina just off Highway 1. You can call us at 888-599-3794. See you soon!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Indian Head. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
