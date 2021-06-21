Menu
2018 RAM 1500

134,566 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 EcoDiesel Sunroof

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 EcoDiesel Sunroof

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7433363
  Stock #: 15021A
  VIN: 1C6RR7VM7JS227135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,566 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 is full of awesome surprises. This Walnut Brown Metallic truck comes ready to drive away with heated/vented leather seats, 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine, 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, locking tailgate, power sunroof, GPS navigation, remote start system and tones more features. Book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Bucket Seats

