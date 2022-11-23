$CALL+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler
306-695-2254
2019 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
61,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9375073
- Stock #: 4276A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H67KB503770
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4276A
- Mileage 61,164 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
