2019 Jeep Wrangler

28,233 KM

Details Description

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Leather Nav

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Leather Nav

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

28,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7837098
  • Stock #: 19021A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXENXKW631271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,233 KM

Vehicle Description

From GPS navigation to active noise control system, this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 has everything you need! It also comes complete with Bluetooth streaming, power windows, Bluetooth streaming, Dual Top Group, LED fog lamps, remote start system and more. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to our friendly sales team because we would love to earn your business.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

