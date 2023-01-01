Menu
2019 RAM 1500

61,146 KM

Details Description Features

$48,978

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel Sport 4x4 | HEMI | Bluetooth

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel Sport 4x4 | HEMI | Bluetooth

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

61,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10639581
  • Stock #: 2622A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFET8KN649143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2622A
  • Mileage 61,146 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ram 1500 Sport Quad Cab 4x4 is ready to take you on your next adventure. This Diamond Black Crystal Pearl truck comes complete with 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, remote USB port, rear back-up camera, spray-in bedliner, Bluetooth streaming, rear window defroster and so much more. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to our friendly sales team because we would love to earn your business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

