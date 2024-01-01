Menu
2019 RAM 1500

35,387 KM

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT9KN564413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 12122C
  • Mileage 35,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler

2020 RAM 1500 SPORT
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 77,091 KM $52,698
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 37,970 KM $54,259
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Indian Head, SK
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 35,387 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2019 RAM 1500