2019 RAM 1500

76,991 KM

Details

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

76,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8299056
  • Stock #: 9022A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT3KS611023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9022A
  • Mileage 76,991 KM

Email Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

