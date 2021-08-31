Menu
2019 RAM 3500

24,501 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Limited 4x4 Diesel Leather

2019 RAM 3500

Limited 4x4 Diesel Leather

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8074693
  • Stock #: 5022A
  • VIN: 3C63R3SLXKG605015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Your friends and family will be jealous of this 2019 Ram 3500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4! This Red Pearl truck comes ready to drive away with heated/vented Natura Plus leather bucket seats, power sunroof, 6.7L Cummins turbocharged diesel engine, 6-speed AISIN heavy duty automatic transmission, Surround View Camera System and more. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to our helpful sales team because we would love to earn your business!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

