2020 Ford Mustang

$39,980 + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496586

8496586 Stock #: 25921A

25921A VIN: 1FA6P8TD2L5121984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Mileage 5,045 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.