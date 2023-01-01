Menu
2020 Kia Stinger

27,231 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2020 Kia Stinger

2020 Kia Stinger

GT Limited w/Red Interior

2020 Kia Stinger

GT Limited w/Red Interior

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9880070
  • Stock #: 7923A
  • VIN: KNAE55LC7L6074721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

