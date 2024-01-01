$54,259+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$54,259
+ taxes & licensing
37,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2LN258851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2723A
- Mileage 37,970 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
2020 RAM 1500