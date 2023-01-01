$62,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
33,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224459
- Stock #: 39622B
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6MFB05399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,479 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Indian Head Chrysler
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0