2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

9,499 KM

Details Description

$60,980

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

Limited X 4x4 Leather Bluetooth

Location

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Used
  • Listing ID: 8261520
  • Stock #: 24121A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6MC651364

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a test drive in this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4 and fall in love! This Velvet Red Pearl Jeep comes complete with ProTech Group, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Trailer Tow Group IV, Bluetooth streaming, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, rear back-up camera, leather-faced seats with perforated inserts, Mopar Interior Protection Group and much more. Book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

