2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

19,027 KM

Details Description

$88,956

+ tax & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

SRT 4x4 DVD Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

19,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9185380
  • Stock #: 31522A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8MC527430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,027 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't believe the deal on this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4x4! This Billet Silver Metallic Jeep comes ready to hit the road with rear DVD entertainment centre, Trailer Tow Group IV, Bluetooth streaming, 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, Commandview dual-pane panoramic sunroof and so much more! Can't wait to see you at Indian Head Chrysler for a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

