2021 RAM 1500 Classic

22,308 KM

Details Features

$48,974

+ tax & licensing
$48,974

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler

306-695-2254

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$48,974

+ taxes & licensing

22,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610496
  • Stock #: 16723A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7MS509032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 16723A
  • Mileage 22,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

Indian Head Chrysler

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

