2021 RAM 1500 Classic

182,645 KM

Details Features

$32,895

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

Used
182,645KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3MG705641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

