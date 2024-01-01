Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

54,759 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Work Truck

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Work Truck

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNWAED3NG189588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4296A
  • Mileage 54,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500