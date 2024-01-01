$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Work Truck
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCNWAED3NG189588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 4296A
- Mileage 54,759 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4X2
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 46,021 KM $54,897 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited - Sunroof - Premium Audio 105,647 KM $44,589 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen 26,589 KM $43,968 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
Call Dealer
306-695-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
306-695-2254
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500